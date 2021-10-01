Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

