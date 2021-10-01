Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOUR. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Tuniu Co. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.46.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

