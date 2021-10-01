MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $21.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,657.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,794.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,588.23. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33,588.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.70 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

