Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 69.8% in September

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 186,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medigus during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medigus in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medigus in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGS opened at $1.58 on Friday. Medigus has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

