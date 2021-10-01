MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 5,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 528,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 455.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 378,667 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

