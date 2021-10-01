Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MMX. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

MMX stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $651.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Maverix Metals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 754,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maverix Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

