Matt Hotson Acquires 49 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson bought 49 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Matt Hotson bought 49 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £544.65 million and a P/E ratio of 35.29. Arrow Global Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 116.40 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 514.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,138.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

