Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.59 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

