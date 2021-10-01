Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $0.91. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 165,983 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $158.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,233 shares of company stock valued at $101,236. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 183,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

