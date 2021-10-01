Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $178.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $171.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $152.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

