Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 351.8% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Marlin Technology has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

