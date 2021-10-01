MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Hits $25.13 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $25.13 million and approximately $636,666.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00065995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00138139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,370.02 or 0.99898266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.26 or 0.06899267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.95 or 0.00766927 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

