Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MX stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

