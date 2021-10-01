Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 670 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after buying an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 255,728 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $21,389,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $159.39 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.