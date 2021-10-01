Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

