Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Datadog by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Datadog by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,137 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $141.35 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,954,187 shares of company stock worth $259,488,491. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

