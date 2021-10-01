Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LBC opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.