LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 843.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.45.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $156.76 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

