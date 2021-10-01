Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

LOW opened at $202.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

