Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 5%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 46,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,883,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

