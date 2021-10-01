Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

