Loopring (LRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37.51 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $482.09 million and approximately $37.51 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00118493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00170062 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,219,970 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

