Littlejohn & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $724,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

MSAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 53,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,777. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

