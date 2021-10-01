Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $245,000 in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 1,345.6% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 139,624 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:PHIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,837. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.