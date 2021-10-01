Littlejohn & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CONX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CONX by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONX by 134.4% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 1,027,824 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of CONX by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONX by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 909,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 108,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth about $990,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

