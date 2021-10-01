Littlejohn & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 320,454 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 320,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,000. Playtika makes up approximately 2.2% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $2,397,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $19,447,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.43. 4,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,829. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a PE ratio of 115.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

