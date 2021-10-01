Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.60.

Shares of LAC opened at C$28.30 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

