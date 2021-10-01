Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

