Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,928,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $44,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $317.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.00 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

