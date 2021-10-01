Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $722.90 million and $2.39 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00113890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00224697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

