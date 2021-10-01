Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CEO Dennis R. Glass Sells 150,000 Shares

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LNC opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.