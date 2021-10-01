Linamar (TSE:LNR) Earns “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$99.00 price objective on the stock.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$65.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$39.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.3100008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.37%.

In related news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total transaction of C$152,114.13.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

