Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,986. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $281.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,726.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,982 shares of company stock valued at $292,137 and have sold 3,300 shares valued at $57,793. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 633.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Limoneira by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

