Lido Advisors LLC Has $21.27 Million Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,667 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,896,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,951,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 230,433 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 646,104 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

