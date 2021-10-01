Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $2,003,540.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 110,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 89,587 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,878,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

