LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPL. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LG Display has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 9,607.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 299,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

