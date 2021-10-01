Lennar Co. (LEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 28th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Lennar has raised its dividend payment by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

