Legal & General Group Plc Sells 404,187 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,433,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404,187 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PPL were worth $235,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

