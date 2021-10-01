Legal & General Group Plc Sells 137,360 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,360 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of Centene worth $272,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Centene by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 249,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Centene by 5.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Centene by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,501,000 after buying an additional 71,269 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

