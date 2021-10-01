Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.27% of Akamai Technologies worth $241,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,585 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 531,812 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $104.59 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

