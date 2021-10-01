Legal & General Group Plc Has $266.95 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $266,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $263.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.92 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,510 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,014 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

