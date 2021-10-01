Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 38.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $250,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

