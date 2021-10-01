Legal & General Group Plc Buys 87,814 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $281,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 58.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,418,000 after acquiring an additional 81,194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $2,575,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 121,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $9,546,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,827,000 after buying an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

