Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,021 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.79% of General Mills worth $290,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 118,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

