Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 12,263 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.54% of Lululemon Athletica worth $256,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.80. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

