Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2553 per share. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 48.51%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.