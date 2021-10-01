Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBUY remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 178,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

