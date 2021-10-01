Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBUY remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 178,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
