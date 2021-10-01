Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lazard’s consistent organic growth will likely boost its long-term growth opportunities. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the each of the trailing four quarters. Higher investment in the Asset Management business, aimed at scaling the platform and enhancing competitive positioning, is a strategic effort. Given its robust balance sheet as well as an investment-grade capital structure, the company carries a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments even if the economic situation worsens. However, shares of Lazard have underperformed the industry over the past year. High reliance on financial advisory fees for a substantial portion of its revenues makes it vulnerable to economic doldrums, whereas rising net outflows is another major concern.”

Lazard stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

