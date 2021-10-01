Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.38. 5,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,010,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTCH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

