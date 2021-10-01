Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LVS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

LVS opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

